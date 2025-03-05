Guild Wars 2 is planning a WvW update in March and a PvP Push beta in May

Yesterday’s full announcement of Guild Wars 2’s Janthir Wilds Repentance chapter came with more than a trailer and date: It also came with a mini roadmap and a PvP plan too. Let’s focus on the WvW update first, as it wasn’t mentioned in yesterday’s announcement.

“In the March 11 update, we’re introducing a long-awaited quality-of-life improvement aimed at improving the visibility of WvW guild membership,” ArenaNet says. “A new column in the Guild panel’s second tab will display an icon next to all members who have designated that guild as their WvW guild. However, this information will only be visible within the guild you have personally selected as your WvW guild.”

The March 25th update after that will focus on “refining the WvW rewards system, tackling performance issues, and implementing adjustments based on player feedback, along with other quality-of-life improvements” – including efforts made on reward track consolidation, Stonemist Castle, and keep lords.

And remember the PvP Push game mode the team was testing out last year? It’s coming back for another go.

“Since then, we’ve been working on updates to refine the mode based on that input. We’re excited to announce that another beta event is planned for May 20 to May 26, giving players another chance to experience the mode and share their thoughts. We’ll reveal more details about the changes as we get closer to the event date.”

As for the mini roadmap, it should take us clear to June and the final installment of Janthir Wilds; we’re looking at Repentance and the WvW update in March as mentioned, followed by Super Adventure Box and another balance update in April, and then the PvP Push beta in May. That Return to End of Dragons event in May would be a smart time to go back if you never finished that expansion and want to enjoy it with tons of people swarming.