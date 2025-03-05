Lord of the Rings Online delays 64-bit server debut as transfer system is hammered

This is our utter lack of surprise that yesterday’s massive attempt to allow Lord of the Rings Online players to move all of their characters to the new 64-bit servers was an exercise in frustration, confusion, and a heck of a lot of waiting. And the worst part is? It’s not even close to being over.

As we covered through updates yesterday , the chaos started on Tuesday at noon eastern when the free transfer service was supposed to go live. Seemingly few players actually got through before the whole system jammed up and everyone was sent to a waiting screen. Before long, SSG disabled transfers to allow current batches to process, only opening up a new limited-time window of transfers yesterday evening and throughout the night.

Many players spent all day glued to their monitors, endlessly logging into the launcher to see if the transfer button was activated, and enjoying the memes and venting on the official Discord. Cryptic instructions were given by the studio on how best to handle this archaic system to give players the best shot at getting through. Also, it appears that some players are having specific problems with transferring characters from Gladden right now.

Last evening, SSG announced that it will be postponing the opening of the new servers from Wednesday until Thursday to allow for more transfers to go through. But let’s not kid ourselves; we’re probably going to see a further delay at this point.

A studio communiqué as of last night: “At the moment there are enough transfers to process in the existing queue that it will be some hours before we could even consider offering new transfers again, and we have some work to do as well in the early morning. So, we will have more information as soon as we can, but it’ll likely be early to mid morning Eastern time before we know more.”