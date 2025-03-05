MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: QANGA, Urban Dead, Voxile, and Cyborg Immortal

Welcome back to another roundup of MMOs and MMO-adjacent multiplayer games you’ve never heard of!

QANGA

QANGA is a new-to-us multiplayer sci-fi survivalbox from iolaCorp Studio that arrived in early access on Steam last fall. “QANGA is an ambitious and expansive project, a true odyssey in space that allows you to explore the entire solar system without any loading screens,” the studio says. “Our goal is to create an immersive science fiction game that combines elements of survival, base building, space and ground combat, and interplanetary trading within a vast multiplayer sandbox.” It’s currently $35 on Steam, but there’s a free demo if you just want to try it early. Just be warned it seems to be a true early access, so it’s very much a work in progress. Full release is expected “around the end of 2027.” (Cheers, Mibe70!)

Urban Dead

My eyebrows lifted to the ceiling when I saw this news on GamesRadar, as the publication called Urban Dead a 19-year-old MMO, and I do think we’d remember one of those. But you’ve probably never heard of it because it’s really a text-based MUD, and it’s apparently closing down on March 14th thanks to the UK’s Online Safety Act, which among other things threatens small web games that can’t realistically enforce age restrictions. “I’ve reluctantly concluded that it doesn’t look feasible for Urban Dead to be able to continue operating,” the solo dev writes. “So a full 19 years, 8 months and 11 days after its quarantine began, Urban Dead will be shut down. No grand finale. No final catastrophe. No helicopter evac. Make your peace or your final stand in whichever part of Malton you called home, and the game will be switched off at noon UTC on 14 March.” Thanks, UK gov. We’re all so much safer online now.

Voxile

This one just landed in our inbox, and actually you may have heard about it before, as it debuted in 2024 as Voxlands. VoxRay Games is now calling it Voxile, and it’s launching into Steam early access for real on March 10th. It kind of still looks like Minecraft but amped up into a shootery survivalbox, promising FPS combat, questing, crafting, a world editor, voxel destruction and building, and “stunning ray-traced graphics.”

Cyborg Immortal

I’m afraid we’re ending this roundup on another sad note and another sunset, as a game we’ve touched on a few times in this column is throwing in the towel. Studio Santa Barbara Games had dubbed Cyborg Immortal a “bullet hell MMO for mobile,” and it was getting updates clear up through a month ago following its official early access launch on Android and iOS. But apparently, it didn’t take off, and the devs are already giving up. Bummer. (Thanks Sam!)

“Over the next 24 hours, Cyborg Immortal will no longer be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and effective immediately the in-game store will be closed for purchases. However, you can still redeem your daily free tickets until the game fully goes offline. In addition, daily free tickets have been increased from 10 to 100 tickets. Our US-East server will remain open until March 11th, 2025, at which point Cyborg Immortal will officially shut down.”

