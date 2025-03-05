New World’s Legacy of Crassus event returns next week with upgraded GS710 drops

With its latest round of server merges behind it, New World is now looking ahead to the next recurring event: Legacy of Crassus. It’s not going to be a surprise for gamers as Amazon ran the event in 2023 and 2024 too, though of course this is the first time Aeternum players on console will have seen it.

The original conceit of the event is that General Crassus has unleashed a pair of his wicked cyclopes on the world, so obviously, players must take them on in exchange for loot, craft items, and currency.

“Hunt down General Crassus’ monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny in an all-new event. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus’ forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopes Lucanus and Decimus. Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. Each victory nets Adventurers event-specific, daily rewards.”

Notably for this run, Amazon has extended the duration of the event, so it runs all the way to the end of March. The studio also says it’s introduced gearscore 710 versions of the Crassus weapons and armor, though players are limited to earning just one per day, so don’t expect to cheeseball-farm it, but you can certainly farm bonus boxes (three per day) and normal boxes (no limit) for the rest of the swag. It all kicks off on March 11th.