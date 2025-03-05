Once Human unveils big plans for account-wide unlocks and long-term scenario servers

If you hear the name NetEase, you probably think Marvel Rivals these days, but the company has a huge number of other titles still in service – including last year’s survival MMO Once Human, which is still stuffed with players. And it will keep getting updates, at least for the time being: According to the game’s latest dev blog, NetEase is working on some extensive upgrades for the month of March.

Specifically, the team was already planning to launch new scenario servers – basically themed season servers. The next wave will still arrive March 13th, but NetEase is tweaking the ruleset to not automatically close after the initial cycle, allowing players to stay permanently if they wish, although inactive characters will eventually be moved. At that point, NetEase will merge any low-activity scenario servers together.

“As an optimization to the season system, permanent servers are intended to address gameplay pacing issues, enabling returning players, new players, and active players alike to play at their own pace. We are also aware that players want fresh content and non-repetitive gameplay. To meet this demand, we plan to introduce new scenarios, enhance scenario playability, and optimize resource allocation, self-hosted servers, and the Visional Wheel system.”

Among the new scenarios is Endless Dream, which opens all regions from Broken Delta to Ember Strand from the beginning and afflicts the player with weird debuffs like blindness and flammability (oh no) in an “ever-shifting dreamscape.”

Finally, NetEase says it’s introducing a significant amount of account-wide integrations starting on March 27th. A broad spectrum of assets, from cosmetics and formulae to blueprints and even some progress, will from that point on be shared across the player’s account rather than limited to just one character.