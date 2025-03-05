Pax Dei adds more features to its Discord chat system, including voice chat and chat bubbles

Pax Dei’s switchover to a Discord chat client last November is about to get a substantial upgrade with the game’s next patch.

The studio announced that it will be beefing up the chat system with party and clan channels, thanks to a new voice chat lobby. As with the initial implementation of this feature, the voice chat is completely optional and allows users to mute that player who won’t chew with his mouth closed. Kyle, we’re talking about you, man. You eat like a cow.

And speaking of communication, Pax Dei is bringing back chat bubbles: “That’s right! Chat Bubbles will be returning! Once the update goes live, messages sent in Nearby, Party, and Clan chat will appear above your character, making in-game conversations feel more immersive and lively.”

Pax Dei’s developers recently stated that they are confident that the sandbox MMO will fully launch this year.