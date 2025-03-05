Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis brings quests, spring, and anniversary events in March

Regular players of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis celebrate two anniversaries: one for NG and one to mark the wider release of PSO2 specifically. It’s that latter event that’s being celebrated in-game right now as part of the MMORPG’s wider March update schedule.

From now until April 1st, players can enjoy a 100% boost to rare item drops, free commemorative login gifts, a reward box, and free lockboxes to crack open as Sega celebrates the series’ fifth anniversary. Dates and times for these freebies are all outlined on the link above.

As for the rest of March, that continues to lay down a bunch of limited-time content for players as well, such as a spring celebration event that features a revamped and returned quest starting now, new limited-time relay quests that will open on March 11th and 19th, and the return of a Halpha Testing Zone limited quest on March 25th. The MMO’s most recent NGS Headline video digest has all the details awaiting below.

