Star Trek Online’s anniversary celebrations have kicked off for console players

It’s kind of hard to play Star Trek Online on console when the anniversary event starts, because you know that you’re going to have to wait a while to get the goodies that PC players get on the game’s main anniversary. And the goodies always arrive a little bit later, while the actual console anniversary is in September. But take heart because the anniversary event has now arrived with the start of Marfch!

No, really, that’s what the post says as of this writing. Event gifts are going out to players now starting on Marfch 4th. Full sympathies; we’ve made dumber typos ourselves.

The goodies are, obviously, a mirror of what players got when the anniversary celebration kicked off for PC players, and console fans can look forward to the anniversary ship bundle being available on PlayStation and Xbox starting on March 11th. So it has taken a little bit of waiting (which Tom Petty assures us is the hardest part), but it’s almost here, console captains.