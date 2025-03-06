Black Desert adds ship crew management to PC, class updates to console, new Black Shrine difficulty to mobile

This week in Black Desert can be summed up thusly: managing a ship’s crew, wondering what things were done to your favorite class, and finding a new challenge in the Black Shrine. Yes, that’s kind of what the headline also said, but you’re here for the details as well as the rundown, right? So let’s get to those details.

The aforementioned ship crew management feature is the headline for the PC version’s update, which makes it easier to arrange sailors in roles like cannoneer and helmsman, adds the ability to create presets of sailor NPCs for ships, and introduces a new first mate role along with three new NPCs to take up the slot.

Other features for the PC patch include the addition of Arena of Solare rank rewards, an additional version of the Golden Pig Cave that has slightly fewer rewards but is always open (instead of being accessible for a limited time), and various UI changes.



Over on BDO Console, the biggest part of the update is a whole slew of class-based updates that affect practically every class in the game including the shared Emergency Escape ability. The patch also removes coral reefs from certain sailing areas to make sailing easier, brings blue-grade carrack equipment to the central market, and applies adjustments for the dark hunger enhancement material.

Finally on BDO Mobile, there’s the new Calamity 7 difficulty level for the Black Shrine on offer, which contains new rewards like material bundles for first-time clears and a wink emoji for those who clear Yeowoo Cave, Golden Pig Cave, and Bari Forest at Calamity 7. The patch also has adventurer progress log updates, a suggested monster zone feature, and several bug fixes.