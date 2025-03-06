Crystal of Atlan is a new ‘magicpunk’ gacha MMO from Nuverse

Well here’s a bizarre one: I’m first hearing about an MMO because it appeared in our ads today, and it’s one we would’ve covered anyway had we but known it existed. It’s called Crystal of Atlan, and it is not, in fact, the name of your new RP character; it’s a PC/mobile gacha MMO out of Nuverse. If Nuverse is ringing any memory bells right now, it’s because it’s the ByteDance subsidiary that originally published Marvel Snap before the TikTok political drama. The pitch:

“Crystal of Atlan drops players into a fantastical magicpunk world where adventurers rise against the looming darkness. From the brutal Berserkers to the agile Musketeers, adventurers fight across every alley, every forest, and every battlefield of Atlan. Unleash your inner magicpunk power to embark on this epic journey!”

The game promises four classes, eight subclasses, 20 skills per class to mix and match, a “dynamic combat space with a full range of attack angles” including air combat, co-op dungeons, a guild fleet system, and both 1v1 and 3v3 competitive PvP.

Preregistration is already live on Apple, Google, and PC; as it typical with these types of launches, Nuverse will be dishing out things like currency and cosmetics to preregistered players depending on how many people sign up.