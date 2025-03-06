‘I think we’ve cooked’: MMO sandbox BitCraft prepares for a Steam early access beta

Way back in 2021, we started following an up-and-coming MMORPG sandbox sim called BitCraft that – despite its perhaps inauspicious name – was not actually a bitcoin monstrosity at all but a legitimate sandbox with kind of a lot of money and thought behind it. And now, with years of development and testing under its belt, BitCraft is finally on the verge of an early access launch.

“Today, we’re announcing the beta and launching our Steam page. Over the past 6 years our team has grown to more than 40 developers, artists, and engineers,” studio Clockwork Labs says. “Now it’s time to move to Steam Early Access and Beta. And I have to say, I think we’ve cooked. We’ve finally got our tech dialed in and we’ve dramatically improved the gameplay and experience for Beta.”

Do note that the devs are calling it beta and aim to keep developing it, but on Steam it is very much flagged an early access.

“Beta will be available to anyone who wants to play, and it’s the first version of the game that is being released for players, not for us as the developers. The game will remain under development, and we may still wipe the game world as necessary, but we take much more seriously the things you build in this world. It’s now yours!”

The game will run $30 when the doors open on May 29th, though the live game will be free-to-play. You can sign up for playtest access through Steam as well. Worth noting is that the devs have set up goals for wishlisting on Steam; should players make it to 100K, 250K, or 500K wishlist, the devs will add pets, water cities, and seasons.