‘Infinite’ sandbox MMO DreamWorld unveils a gameplay trailer and runs an open playtest until March 16

Four years ago we first started covering Kickstarted game DreamWorld, a so-called “infinite sandbox MMO” that made some sky-high promises and hung its hat on an AI tool that lets player generate 3-D models in-game from a text prompt. The game offered an alpha build back in 2021 that definitely did not meet expectations, yet development has apparently pressed forward in spite of the insane drama, most recently with an open playtest that began in October 2024.

Since then things have been a bit quiet in terms of new updates out of the game as weekly posts dried up in October. There followed some radio silence beyond a closing date for new playtest signups until this past February, when new dev blogs emerged that detail overall core features and building and crafting features with more posts promised later, along with a patch that included new tutorials, improved mob AI, and gamepad support, among other additions.

Those generalist dev previews have since been revealed to be something of a ramp-up to an open playtest that’s running from now to Sunday, March 16th, along with a recent gameplay trailer that grants a look at the various activities, mechanics, and building tools both typical and AI-generated, all of which are being promised on a single shared server. For those who are curious, access to this open test is available by clicking the big green button on the Steam page.

