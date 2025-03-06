Pantheon Rise of the Fallen introduces the Druid class and applies several fixes and adjustments

It’s time to get all nature wizard up in Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen as the sandbox MMORPG has officially released the Druid class in its latest patch. Described by the game as a light armor-wearing healer that seeks to learn the mysteries of Terminus’ natural world, the Druid is capable of not only using the power of nature to restore allies but take control of the weather itself.

The new class is the tentpole feature for what is otherwise an update focused on adjustments. The patch crushes another lineup of bugs, normalizes the weakened and vulnerable states to a 30-second cooldown along with some targeted tweaks to the Cleric and Shaman, tuning changes for gathering, and a long list of changes to various crafting professions.

In other Pantheon news, Visionary Realms is taking applications for a voluntary tester pool that seeks individuals (not guilds or groups) from within the MMO’s community to test upcoming features. As the name suggests, participation is voluntary but does not constitute employment by the studio, and those who don’t meet obligations will simply be replaced, so if you’re looking to do some unpaid QA for an early access game, now is your chance.