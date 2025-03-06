Path of Exile extends the Legacy of Phrecia event, talks up likely June expansion

If you found yourself enjoying the Legacy of Phrecia event in Path of Exile so much that you wish it would never end, well, good news: It won’t. Or at least it won’t end as soon. Grinding Gear Games announced that the event is going to keep running for an extra month due to player demand, along with special private league templates that are being added to the game at no extra cost to players. So if this is very specifically your jam, you get to just keep on jamming.

Readers will remember that Phrecia is basically “filler” content for POE while the developers work on Path of Exile 2, so disgruntled fans of the original game will be extra pleased to hear that GGG is aiming at June for the next major expansion to the game, so fans can expect to hear something about it starting after the event does end (with its extended duration, yes).

“We would also like to share a tentative timeline for the 3.26 expansion,” GGG says. “We are looking to launch the expansion in June, so you might expect us to begin talking about it some time after the end of Legacy of Phrecia. We have solid plans for 3.26 and we’re sure you’ll love it. Stay tuned!”