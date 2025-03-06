PlanetSide 2 patches in a new base and a new related assault game mode

If you’ve been itching for server merges in PlanetSide 2, well, we still don’t know what’s happening on that front since Daybreak/Toadman’s aka ToadBreak’s last check-in. If you’ve been itching for a new building to fight over in Esamir, however, you’re in luck because that is a thing that has been patched in now.

The new Untapped Reservoir location in the center of the Esamir continent not only brings a new thing for players to fight over; it also features a new assault game mode that features step-by-step capture points and a tickets system that powers the whole thing.

The rest of the patch is mostly bringing updates to jetpack sounds, footstep noises, and a host of fixes to several smaller things like a specific car horn, UI, and foliage. The patch notes offer up all of the details.

