Star Citizen outlines progress on base building, crafting, and mission updates in February report

Like clockwork, Star Citizen has pulled together another monthly progress report to recount development steps made for the previous month, and so that means we also are here to try to summarize some of the more interesting bits of this otherwise granular update post. Also like clockwork.

The largest segment in this month’s synopsis is easily found within the core gameplay section, which provides a rundown of a wide assortment of efforts that include work on misfires for FPS weapons, UI updates and resource network fixes for the still-developing engineering gameplay loop, multiple flight model tweaks, and a whole lot of focus on fixing faulty trams, Pyro performance issues, freight elevators, and quantum travel.



Some of the more intriguing beans are spilled in this section as well. CIG has gotten the core of crafting functional using a developer UI, which include blueprints, variable material quality and related item stats affected by materials, and crafting timers. Progress was also made on base building, mostly in the form of bug crushing and building placement validation.

Mission refactoring and updates were also a common throughline, with word on fixing mission-related logic errors, the addition of comms calls to offer mission progress updates, refactoring of several old missions, and of course work on the Supply or Die missions.

Other points of interest in the report include tech and design teams coming together to create “upcoming content releases that players will hear more about in the future,” new VFX work for future updates, improvements on creature AI and work on a new creature, initial concept art work on new in-game rewards and armors, and a host of new NPC behaviors.