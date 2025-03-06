Throne and Liberty’s Wilds of Talandre expansion goes live this afternoon

Throne and Liberty’s first major expansion, Wilds of Talandre, is officially going live today following significant downtime that began yesterday.

The expansion, already out in Korea, will introduce global players to the new Talandre regione itself and bump the level cap to 55. Endgamers can pit themselves against new field bosses, the Temple of Truth, and new 3-Star solo dungeons.

The update also includes new the artifact system, weapon mastery revamp, new collectibles, and new lifestyle content like new cooking recipes and new companion quests. And of course, PvP players are in for a treat with the opening of Nebula Island, a new six-region PvPvE locale to keep you busy.

Downtime began at 9 a.m. EST yesterday morning and was expected to last basically the whole day – Amazon said 15 hours, but obviously it was going to be much longer than that, as servers aren’t expected to return until noon EST today (i.e., 27 hours). Perhaps they have a time machine we don’t know about?