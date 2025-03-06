WoW Classic’s 20th anniversary servers move into phase three later this month

The 20th anniversary servers for WoW Classic continue to barrel forward through the now-quite-familiar phases of vanilla content, with two of these stages already in the past. Now the shards, which launched last November, are heading into Phase 3 in a couple more weeks.

Blizzard announced that the Phase 3 update will unlock on March 20th with Blackwing Lair, level 50 class quests, Darkmoon Faire, and more. That will be followed by some PvP updates, such as the opening of the Arathi Basin battleground, on April 3rd.

All of this content means a lot of extra rewards to chase. Players can get new Tier 2 sets from the raid, gear from the class quests, and reputation rewards from Argent Dawn, Timbermaw Hold, Thorium Brotherhood, Silverwing Sentinels (Alliance), and Warsong Outriders (Horde).