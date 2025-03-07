APB Reloaded is fully online after a month in the void as Little Orbit calls Fallen Earth its ‘next big priority’

After a month offline, APB Reloaded is fully back – and we don’t just mean the test server.

At the beginning of February, both Little Orbit MMORPGs – APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth – were taken down over what initially sounded like unexpected network issues but ultimately was much worse than that into a situation that Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott called traumatic.

“Our hosting partner for the last 5 years got evicted from every data center and shut our game off with no warning,” he told fans. “We had to scramble to rebuild everything as fast as we can.” The studio did just that over the course of the last month, eventually moving the games to a new provider in Amsterdam. Earlier this week, the APB Reloaded test world beep-booped its way back online, and now, the core server is live too.

“Everyone! The news you were all waiting for: we are back online!” the team posted last night. “To thank our community for sticking with us and being very patient while we took matters into our own hands and fixed the issue ourselves, make sure to login to receive Viper Weapon Skin, Titles: Touched Grass, Lost The Path, Cut The Wrong Wire, Valentines Day Quiver. And that is not all, even though we are late, our Valentine’s Event called “Back in the Streets” is live! XOXO.” Players will definitely want to check out the event as it comes along with special titles and a crapton of Joker tickets.

So that leaves Fallen Earth, the company’s other MMORPG. The Discord mod relayed a message yesterday, saying that all we know is that “the FE servers will come back after APB is back online.” Matt Scott also popped in late last night to say he has no timeline yet but that FE is the team’s “next big priority.”