Brighter Shores launches the first phase of its combat rework

I don’t think anyone was going to argue that Brighter Shores had the most engaging and thrilling combat system in the MMO space. In fact, the initial implementation of fighting in this RuneScape clone was barely more involved than two people sitting head-to-head playing War with cards. But that’s all changing thanks to a combat rework, the first phase of which arrived in Brighter Shores this week.

Creater Andrew Gower gave the rundown on phase one, saying that all combat professions have been merged into a single skill: “The Guard, Scout, Minefighter and Watchperson combat professions have been merged together. Your existing episodical combat levels have been combined into a single combat level.”

Additionally, Brighter Shores increased armor and weapon levels to match combat skill, added new combat capes with progression, and reworked the weapon crafting interface. Weapon balance was tuned to nerf two-handed weapons in order to make one-handed weapons useful once more.