Elder Scrolls Online shows off the Exiled Redoubt dungeon coming with the Fallen Banners DLC

If you thought that the first dungeon that Elder Scrolls Online previewed was a bit of a mouthful, you may be pleased to learn that the other dungeon being bundled with the MMORPG’s Fallen Banners DLC is easier to read in general, although it doesn’t look any less dangerous to visit. That’s sort of the point of dungeons, after all.

The Exiled Redoubt dungeon takes players into the underground fortress of Cato Albus, a former major noble who now “schemes in the dark” and the location where a trail of missing soldiers from every alliance has led. Players should expect some powerful foes in the form of Albus’ personal soldiers and one of the delve’s bosses who can command iron spiders and ride around on a flaming steed. Which sounds kind of metal.

Naturally there are lots of goodies awaiting those who make their way through the Exiled Redoubt including a unique dye, a monster mask, and three armor sets for each class of equipment. It all arrives when the DLC goes live on March 10th for PC players and March 26th for console.