Final Fantasy XIV rolls out the Seekers of Eternity site with new hints of story

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV have to wait until next week to get another letter from producer and director Naoki Yoshida outlining details regarding patch 7.2, Seekers of Eternity. But there’s no need to wait on all information because the special site serving as a preview for the next patch has gone live with several screenshots and hints about the next patch’s MSQ installments, new dungeon, and new trial. It won’t tell fans everything, but it does paint a compelling picture just the same.

Of course, more screenshots and information will no doubt be available with the next live letter which is currently scheduled for next Friday, but for now you can gawk at the screenshots of the new dungeon and the trial against not-quite-Beatrix-from-Final Fantasy IX while speculating on what will cause you to fight the cyclops paladin robot. Check out the screenshots just below, as well. Just a week until you get to learn more!