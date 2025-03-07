Lord of the Rings Online hopes to finally open 64-bit servers today as transfers remain in limbo

On the dawn of a day that was supposed to be the next great era of Lord of the Rings Online’s history, a week of botched transfers and scattered communication has left this normally upbeat community stressed and angry. While SSG is committed to opening the four new 64-bit servers that will comprise LOTRO’s main worlds going forward, many kinships and players are left waiting to see whether they can grab a transfer or see a transfer complete.

The studio opened up transfers once on Thursday morning for an extremely limited time before closing them once more, continuing to relay to the playerbase that work is being done to optimize and improve the rate of character migration. Players were also disheartened to hear that some earlier transfers actually flopped after 40 hours of waiting without any notification. By our accounting, the last transfers that actually happened were those begun at 8 a.m. EST Thursday morning and made it through before the server downtime at 2 p.m. EST. As of 9:15 a.m. EST on Friday when we are typing this, transfers have not yet resumed, but the servers have gone down for a restart.

Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini revealed that “the back end changes [the devs were] testing failed testing,” and so SSG has been “looking at options to fix [that] if people are wondering what is going on” (of course people are wondering what is going on). He also shared that “there is a specific piece of the [transfer] service that [SSG] underestimated load in [its] testing.”

“You are right to be annoyed, and I apologize,” he told fans last night. He took up the refrain this morning:

The key announcement for today: “We have temporarily disabled character transfers while we work to optimize our transfer process. We will open our new 64-bit worlds on Friday, March 7th at 1:00 PM Eastern (-5 GMT) with purchasing of classic and premium housing disabled. This will allow players to continue name reservations and play on transferred or newly-created characters while transfers continue. We expect character transfers to resume on Friday, and we will have more information on timing in the morning hours Eastern time.”