SWG Legends confirms Jedi Themepark 2.0 is coming this year as devs consider apartment tweaks

Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends has released its winter newsletter this past week as the server celebrates its ninth birthday. But the dev team is already looking ahead. “We’ve long surpassed the lifespan of the original game and are now putting our sites on the milestone 10th anniversary,” the team writes. “[W]e have started making big plans.”

In the meantime, however, the devs have the rest of 2025 on deck: We’re getting the return of Remembrance Day in the summer as well as a battlefield tourney, and of course, the team is still working on part two of the Jedi Themepark update, in addition to the updated Marauder Themepark on Endor. No hard dates for those last two, note, but the team does say JTP 2.0 is “getting closer” and we should expect it this year.

If you make it to page nine, you’ll see a two-page spread on the open-world apartment situation that we talked at length about a few weeks ago; in short, the devs sought feedback on the system, which in our estimation is a technical marvel unique in the genre but one that has gone sorely underused at only 20% occupancy. The devs clearly heard our feedback as well as feedback from the rest of the community and are sorting out what to do.

“We learned that we have an apartment system that either has a perceived barrier of entry that is too high, or a return on investment that is too low,” the team says. “We’ve taken these discussions onboard and have floated ideas for improvement without negatively disrupting the gameplay loops that are already established. Barriers of entry will always exist, but they should be hurdles to cross, not barricades that rebuke.”

Finally, if you’re an economy or stats nerd, tab to the end of the newsletter because the team released some data on which heroic dungeons are being tackled the most and when, how much money is pouring into the economy every month, and how many unique players are actually logging into the game (4000 last August!).