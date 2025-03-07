The First Descendant previews next week’s update, confirms the end of older console support in June

The First Descendant is continuing to hype up its earlier previewed March update as this week brought another developer livestream for the Season 2 Episode 2: Into the Void update, which now has a launch date of Thursday, March 13th.

The livestream granted players a rundown of what this patch is bringing, including the Sigma Sector zone with new story missions, its two new fields in the form of Broken Border and Isolated Desert, and new dungeon instances that promise to be larger and more challenging than previous encounters. Another headlining feature is the addition of Serena, a firearm-focused new character capable of wielding flame and the power of flight.



The stream also granted a closer look at the patch’s arche tuning feature, a skill tree described as a “fine tuning growth system” shared among all characters that lets players assign arche points to improve various stats. This system unlocks after the main Beyond the Void story is completed.

Other reveals showcased in the stream include a new colossus boss known as Tormentor, several new ultimate weapons, a new labrador follower pet that has a variety of cosmetic skins, and a photo mode, and a slide showcasing several undated future plans like an improved new player experience, adjustments to components, more tweaks to the much-maligned Void Erosion Purge activity, and the removal of void fragments.

The devs also confirmed that support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the looter shooter will end on June 19th so that Nexon can “focus [its] development team on increasing player satisfaction.”

The full stream awaits below, or there are some shorter sizzle reels just below that for people who would rather just get their eyes full of panache.