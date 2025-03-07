Tree of Savior has added a new melee bone class, the Bonemancer

Being a Bonemancer in Tree of Savior has got to be hard to explain to people. Like, when you tell people you dress in black and white and you freely manipulate bones, everyone assumes “oh, you’re a Necromancer.” And then you have to explain that a Necromancer is something else and it manipulates the dead bodies of monsters and animals. You’re a Bonemancer. You manipulate bones. No, you don’t animate the bones as a skeleton; you fight in melee with the bones. That’s why you’re a Bonemancer!

It’s probably a bit exhausting. However, if you like being a melee caster who fights with bones, at least you can take heart that you have access to the Bonemancer class in the game now. Check out the preview of the class in video form just below, and prepare to explain with increasingly frayed patience to your family that there is a difference between bonemancy and necromancy.