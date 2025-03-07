Warframe kicks off its St. Patrick’s Day sales along with a special color lineup

Real Warframe fans are mostly looking forward to the game’s next major event being the anniversary festivities starting off on Friday, but that doesn’t mean that nothing is happening with the game this week until then. The St. Patrick’s Day celebration has started, and perhaps most notably for players that includes a color lineup featuring appropriately festive shades for just one credit in the market. That’s right, it’s practically free, and considering how important colors are that’s a big deal.

Players who are flush with platinum can also take advantage of special sales on infested weaponry as well as cosmetics themed after the infested. And if you’re not flush with platinum but wish to become so, the developers are holding a giveaway for 1000 platinum that will go to three separate entrants. So all of that’s a fun thing to tide you over before the anniversary events kick off. Try not to think of why the holiday coincides with the infested; there’s no explanation that you’ll like.