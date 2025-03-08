Corepunk’s delayed update includes extraction dungeon, weapon mastery, and runes

Corepunk certainly is no stranger to delays, so seeing the online MMOARPG push back its February patch to the end of this month should shock nobody who’s been following the game. However, the studio said that the update will be worth it and gave an extensive preview of what’s coming when it drops.

The next patch will improve late-game alchemy, add 30 new runes, introduce weapon masteries talents for more diverse builds, and include an extraction dungeon named Prison Island with all kinds of new mobs.

“Prison Island is a dungeon with full-loot rules — high risk, high reward. This means that if you die there, you will lose all the gear you have equipped as well as everything in your inventory,” the devs said.

Artificial Core’s devs also teased another huge update to come: “We’ll introduce the second half of our active development content after we release this content update. And if you think that what we’ve shown so far will significantly impact the game, just wait for our next news post about the upcoming content.”