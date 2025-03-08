Throne and Liberty’s Wilds of Talandre gains an initially mixed reception from players

It’s a big launch weekend for Throne and Liberty as the NCsoft and Amazon MMORPG brought its Wilds of Talandre update online, and with roughly 48 hours of time in players’ hands, some opinions are beginning to form.

One of the update’s main features, its new solo dungeons, are earning some ire from players, with many reactions claiming they’re overtuned but not rewarding enough. Item drop complaints are also stemming from other activities, with fans pointing out that some Tier 2 instances are granting Tier 1 drops.



Another major point of contention among some players is the milestone system, which grants all players on a server new content provided players achieve specific challenge goals within a given time limit. Arguments have sprung forth around the system and its schedule, with some players complaining that it’s another layer of compulsory gameplay and others saying it’s meant for the more hardcore and not a requirement of everyone.

Other complaints raised include a general sensation that content has stern item level or time commitment locks, performance problems, accusations of stealth drop location changes, and some dissent over boss portal updates.

As of this writing, initial reaction has coalesced into a “mixed” user review on Steam while player numbers on the platform saw a spike to just over 50K on launch day that appears to be slowly trending downward as the weekend moves on.