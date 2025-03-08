Wolcen Studio’s PvPvE extraction ARPG Project Pantheon plots its second closed alpha

The beginning of this year marked the reveal of the next game to come out of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem developer Wolcen Studio – Project Pantheon, a PvPvE “ExtrAction RPG” that drops players into a dark fantasy world of historical mythologies to… well, PvPvE and extract in action RPG gameplay. It kind of reads pretty similarly to other titles. Now with its first closed alpha behind it, the studio is sharing what’s changing in its next closed alpha, which is big enough to warrant a roadmap post, apparently.

The “roadmap” isn’t really a timeline of updates more than an infographic that highlights the changes that are coming thanks to player feedback from the first test, such as a navigable sanctuary space, the addition of a dodge roll, a durability mechanic for gear that players will have to keep in mind, and the ability to craft runes. The next test will also have a new staff weapon, sterner dungeons, a new faction of monsters known as the Hamförir, and changes to health, shields, and movement.

Wolcen Studio is still not ready to provide a date for when this next round of closed alpha will begin, but it very clearly has a plan on what to change ahead of time. The image below summarizes what’s on deck.

