World of Warcraft releases Undermine(d)’s end-of-raid cinematic, applies a hotfix for several dungeons

Have you been enjoying World of Warcraft’s Undermine(d) update enough that you’ve already plowed through its recently added raid? Then you’ve likely already seen the closing cinematic that caps off the encounter and offers some vague hints to what’s next. In that case, you can relive the whole tease thanks to a spoiler-y video uploaded by Blizzard itself. If you haven’t completed the raid and want to, then don’t click that link above or watch the video embed below. If you have no intentions of doing the raid and just want to see what the fuss is about, then have at it.

Speaking of instanced content, this week brought a rather meaty hotfix that addresses problems with a lot of its dungeons, tuning mechanics for Cinderbrew Meadery, The Motherlode, Priory of the Sacred Flame, and Operation Floodgate just to name a few. The patch also makes adjustments to a couple of class abilities, specific Undermine achievements, and items.

For those interested in seeing how Undermine(d)’s new raid was put together, the other video just below provides some inside baseball on how the “wildest raid” built for the MMORPG was crafted and so doesn’t have story spoilers. Otherwise the video just below that is the spoiler, so be warned.

