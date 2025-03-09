How do you feel about sand? If you don’t like it because it’s coarse and rough and gets everywhere, maybe you should pre-emptively avoid going into a room with young Jedi if that ever comes up in the future. Just a thought. If, however, you’re eager for the game titled Sand to enter early access, you should perk up because you’ve got less than a month to wait. It’s entering early access as of April 3rd, which means that you can get everywhere within the game whether you’re coarse and rough or not.

The team is quick to point out that all of the player feedback from open testing is being incorporated into the game, and if you’re eager to play you will hopefully be there as the (sandy) gates get thrown open. Until then, please delight yourself with the launch date announcement trailer just below. So if your thought about Sand is “that looks fun,” well, hey. One more month!