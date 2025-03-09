MMO Week in Review: LOTRO’s painful queue, Throne & Liberty’s Wilds of Talandre

Any hopes we had that Lord of the Rings Online’s Great Server Migration would go to plan were dashed immediately this week as it became clear the game’s infrastructure wasn’t at all up to the task of transferring a large and eager playerbase all trying to move at once. While SSG ultimately opened the new servers (with housing disabled), transfers still continue even now, taking some players over 48 hours in transit, and we fully expect it to drag into a second if not third week.

Meanwhile, Throne & Liberty launched its Wilds of Talandre expansion, Fractured Online announced it has been acquired by a player’s company, Pantheon released the Druid class, and RuneScape is getting a new CEO. Plus Guild Wars 2’s Repentance is coming on Tuesday!

