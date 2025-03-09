The MOP Up: Diablo IV ups its treasure goblin game

Diablo IV doesn’t have a treasure goblin any longer. It has treasure goblins, plural, as Blizzard introduced several new variants to these popular loot-spawning critters.

“This March of the Goblins introduces six brand-new Goblin variants, who will remain after the increased Goblin activity has ended. Slay these new devious gremlins to earn reputation for coveted rewards. Visit the Goblin Statue in central Kyovashad to begin your hunt and earn rewards.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Book of Travels tossed a patch our way that made more room than ever for our inventories.

“Since our last fair play, we’ve banned 5790 accounts that were found to have violated the rules,” said War Thunder.

What are the Elder Scrolls and the Moth Priests who guard them? Elder Scrolls Online put out a lore article that helps explain this.

Uncharted Waters Origin is celebrating its second anniversary with a shipbuilding festival and attendance event.

Elseword plans to release the Serpentium update this week: “This update thrusts players into the heart of the Demon World, unveiling an entirely new region filled with treacherous landscapes, powerful enemies, and thrilling battles that will put their determination to the test.”

Epic Games is suing a player who was caught stealing and selling “hundreds” of Fortnite accounts.

Embers Adrift made a few fixes, especially for the auction house.

Titan Quest II announced that it’s going to be launching with a fourth mastery, the Rogue mastery. “Rogue skills are designed to complement one another and create high-impact moments when used strategically.”

Age of Water now lets you explore islands on foot “allowing you to study their inhabitants and find useful items. This feature can be disabled in the settings if desired.”

Stomach the name and check out newly announced co-op roguelike shooter Terminull Brigade:

Valorant would like you to meet its latest agent, Waylay:

War Robots: Frontiers just launched its tactical mech combat on PC and consoles:

Get the latest Sky: Children of the Light dev chat:

A Chat About #SeasonofRadiance feat. Senior Designer Nicolas Oueijan! ✨ Learn about the methodology behind introducing new mechanics into an already vibrant world. pic.twitter.com/vJRXnNb1cr — Sky: Children of the Light (@thatskygame) March 5, 2025