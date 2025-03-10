Diablo IV begins public testing of new boss powers and event, promises a sterner challenge in Season 8

While the next major content update for Diablo IV might not have a particularly sexy name, patch 2.2.0 is bringing on some things for players to look forward to, such as the ability to wield boss powers and an all-new event, among other things.

The upcoming boss power system for the incoming Season 8 will let players clap on one main and three modifier boss powers that are harvested from 24 of the ARPG’s bosses. Blizzard characterizes this system as a way to deepen buildcraft, with main powers effectively being the centerpiece of a character and modifier powers enhancing the fantasy.



The update also brings the Apparition Incursion event, which sees players taking on the illusory foot soldiers of Belial as they pop up across different sections of Sanctuary’s map, then slaughtering enough of them to cause one of 10 bosses to spawn. This event doesn’t appear to have specific rewards but is described as a great way to level characters and rake in those aforementioned boss powers.

Speaking of bosses, boss lairs are also getting a rework in the next patch, including a division of lairs into three tiers to better illustrate their challenge level, a unique icon on the map to distinguish their location, and changes to how loot is earned that include a hoard chest that needs to be opened with boss materials. Finally, new legendary items for several classes are being added.

Also of note is the fact that Season 8 is going to ramp up the challenge overall. The matter came up during the latest campfire chat, with Blizzard noting how players were reaching max level and maximum torment levels in less time compared to the previous season. Therefore the studio is tightening the screws on XP earnings through the first 25 levels and legendary item drop rates, while torment levels will have significantly higher difficulty spikes overall – the goal is to have 10% of players at Torment 4 – and bosses will be harder to take down.

The current version of patch 2.2.0 can be played in the ARPG’s public test realm now, while the campfire chat in full awaits below.