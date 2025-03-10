Elder Scrolls Online’s Fallen Banners DLC and Update 45 are live on PC/Mac – but you can’t just buy the DLC outright

It’s a big day for Elder Scrolls Online fans – as long as they’re on PC or Mac, anyway – as the Fallen Banners DLC is officially live alongside Update 45, though DLC acquisition has changed in the months following ESO’s new cadence rollout announcement.

The Fallen Banners DLC includes two new PvE dungeons: Lep Seclusa, which sends players in to help the Moth Priests against Orpheon the Tactician, and Exiled Redoubt, which partners players with Battlemage Lucilla to infiltrate the so-named stronghold to find out why all the Alliance War veterans are disappearing.

As for the U45 base patch for everyone, it includes a visual refresh for the game’s five starter zones, as well as “boosts mount starting speed, overhauls the Craft constellation to ease micromanagement, […] introduces a general UI cleanup of the in-game map to help improve readability[,] […] moves the game’s disguises out of the inventory and into your collections[,] and improves the visibility of Mundus Stone boons[.]” Finally, PvP players should prepare for the next wave of open-world PvP testing coming March 24th.

Traditionally, ESO DLC have been freely accessible for subscription players and available as one-off purchases for everyone else, but apparently that’s not the case this time, at least for the latter option. “You can get access to the Fallen Banners dungeon pack at launch via ESO Plus membership,” the studio says. “Note that alternative means of acquiring it will be revealed as part of the upcoming ESO Direct on April 10.”

Fallen Banners and U45 launch on console on March 25th.