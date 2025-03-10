EverQuest II’s Chronoportal Phenomenon event lets you time travel to the past

To mark and celebrate the 26th anniversary of the original EverQuest, its descendant is hosting the Chronoportal Phenomenon event this month once more. EverQuest II’s time travel event lets you go back to the virtual past and encounter significant moments in Norrath’s history.

“This fun event is our way of celebrating their anniversary along with [EverQuest] as it takes us back to experiencing their gameplay right inside of EverQuest II! How nifty! Once again, Norrathians can interact with Chronomancers to ‘go back’ and take on your favorite encounters and to relive moments you previously enjoyed,” Daybreak said.

The Chronoportal Phenomenon event concludes on March 19th and offers some new rewards this time around, a new achievement, and a new raid called Kael Drakkel: Remnants of War.