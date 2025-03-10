Guild Wars 2’s Repentance launches tomorrow – without some player character voices, however

We’re less than a day away from the release of part three of Guild Wars 2’s Janthir Wilds, dubbed Repentance, and unfortunately, ArenaNet has announced this afternoon that the missing voiceovers situation is still not revolved. Players will recall that back in November, the team explained that the female charr and female sylvari player character voicework was missing from Godspawn. Apparently, it’ll be missing from Repentance too.

“This is an ongoing situation and will impact Tuesday’s game update. English-language voiceover for female charr and female sylvari player characters will be absent from the new story content. We know this is not the update you were hoping for, and we appreciate your patience. We’re continuing to watch the situation and will add all of the missing voiceover lines as soon as possible.”

That said, ArenaNet has released a little bit of a teaser for what is coming tomorrow. First, there’s a flythrough video of the Mistburned Barrens map, which features the ruins of the ancient mursaat city of Bava Nisos.

Finally, ArenaNet has dropped a brief teaser video showing off some of the new Wizard’s Vault rewards – including a sweet new chair.