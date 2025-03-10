Last Epoch dials up a huge April update with a new faction, echo type, and mastery respecs

Life is about to get crazy — in the best of ways — for time travel ARPG Last Epoch. Eleventh Hour Games announced that its next patch, Tombs of the Erased, is set to go live on April 2nd with a huge swath of content.

Systems are the biggest part of the game to get attention, starting with the introduction of the Weaver faction and its related faction tree and Woven Echoes. Also, it looks like the devs listened to the community to deliver a much-requested improvement: “One of the most notable enhancements that returning players will appreciate is the new mastery re-specialization […] Mastery specialization can now be changed at any time by visiting an in-game NPC versus having to start over with a new character.”

Other changes coming with Tombs of the Erased include a “retooling” of the Sentinel class, the addition of champion enemies and affixes, an inventory tab system, the ability to move with WASD, and key charms that let you skip to a dungeon boss if a player did the dungeon in the past.

The update is considered a free patch for the OARPG and will come to anyone who already owns the game. Hopefully for Eleventh Hour, it’ll bring back some of those 250K lapsed players.

Source: Press release