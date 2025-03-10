Marvel Rivals players are suffering an uptick in racist and sexist slurs – and a lack of moderation

Competitive shooters aren’t usually what one would call friendly places to be in the best of times, but players of Marvel Rivals are finding the game to be an increasingly vile place to be if you commit the “crimes” of being a woman with a working mic or picking Jeff the Land Shark.

The problem was first raised in a now-locked and deleted Reddit post that asked to be “taken out of racist queue” because the OP was of Indian descent. The post earned over 1,000 upvotes and over 400 replies before moderators shut the conversation down, with a wide swath of fans sharing accounts of facing racist, sexist, homophobic, and antisemitic usernames, chat, and voice interactions.



As usual this brought forth the overused advice of “report, block, move on” in the replies, but many players almost immediately push back, arguing that it’s the volume and the frequency of abuse that wears affected fans down and makes it harder to ignore. “I’m sick of people telling women what they need to do to counter the harassment they’re experiencing like that’s their job,” reads one reply. “That’s just the digital version of telling women not to dress some specific way or they’re ‘asking for it.'”

Other replies point out that existing filters are far too weak, are oddly selective about what terms it blocks, and are otherwise incredibly easy to circumvent. Others argue that bans for players who are caught by reports don’t face penalties that are strong enough. And affected players further point out that they can’t just leave these increasingly toxic matches because they’ll face an in-game penalty for doing so.

NetEase hasn’t commented to the press yet, and it would seem that the problem isn’t being fixed anytime soon as the game is currently pushing its esports event. “Welcome to 2025 unfortunately it’s year of the bigot,” bemoans one reply.