Medieval MMO Anvil Empires’ next update wants to put you in the back of its cart

While other MMORPGs try to impress you with gigantic dragon mounts or fully decked-out spaceships to transport your lazy butt from Point A to Point B, Siege Camp’s medieval MMO Anvil Empires wants to toss you in the back of a cart. And you most definitely don’t want to ask what else — or who else — might be back there with you.

Upgraded cart passenger capacity is only the start of this game’s next test update. The studio is adding a third playable faction, the Pagans, to round out the PvP action: “The Pagan faction will finally be introduced into upcoming tests. For now, their visuals will be unique but their structures, weapons, and equipment will be equivalent to the other sides. Factions will gain unique gameplay elements during early access development.”

Other upcoming additions include multiple win conditions, a functioning trade economy between towns, three trade resources, the mace weapon, burning oil for fort defense, an avatar system for virtual armies, and a grain mill.

Anvil Empires hopes to go into early access by the end of the year.