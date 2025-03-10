SMITE 2 introduces Princess Bari and a HUD editing feature in latest open beta patch

Many of the gods added to the playable roster of SMITE 2 have been carryovers from the first MOBA, but the latest update for the open beta game introduces someone brand-new to the roster – and the first addition from the mythical pantheon of Korea.

Meet Princess Bari, a mythical Korean mudang who is a goddess of funeral rites and shamanism. Her mythical story differs from telling to telling but generally involves the outcast princess achieving divinity by traveling to the Western Heaven to retrieve mystical healing waters that resurrect her deceased parents.



In-game, Bari is a ranged magic DPS character that can impede or slow enemies with her variety of abilities, while her passive power sees her building spirit to the point that her abilities have no cooldown once the gauge is filled.

In addition to the new character, SMITE 2 now has a HUD editor feature to allow players to customize their UI however they like. There are also several game mode changes, including adjustments to Conquest that adjust gold pacing and minions in order to limit teams from suddenly snowballing the opposing side as a match moves on. Lastly, the patch adds several balance tweaks and lets players with enough legacy gems purchase a music pack with tunes from the first title.