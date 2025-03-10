Split Fiction, a new co-op adventure game from Hazelight, is out now with full crossplay

If you were one of the people who really enjoyed It Takes Two and were hoping for another game along the same lines, good news! Split Fiction is out, the next game from Hazelight Studios, and it is doing the same kind of thing all over again. That is to say that it’s a game in which two players team up to take on a variety of challenges, not to say it’s the same basic game; this time, players take the roles of Mio and Zoe, two writers who are jumping back and forth across fantasy and science fiction worlds on an adventure to preserve their creative works.

The good news is that if you have a friend you can’t wait to play the game with, only one person needs to own it thanks to the game’s Friend Pass system. And it’s available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, complete with crossplay. There’s even local multiplayer support if you and your spouse or friend just want to sit down in front of the couch to play as a team. Check out the story trailer just below.