Survival sandbox ASKA brings a new biome, village management features, and Tier 2 crafting stations March 13

Those who are enjoying the early access Viking-themed tribe survival sandbox of ASKA should mark Thursday, March 13th, on their calendars because that’s when the game will be putting out its next content update with more land to explore and more features for all of those villages players establish.

Top of the list of features in this patch is a new lake biome, which will offer up plenty of benefits like bountiful fishing and unique materials. Players will be able to craft new fisherman huts and houses to take advantage of these new resources, though presumably they will not be able to establish homely-feeling seafood restaurants with fresh catch dishes to offer tourists. ASKA is not that kind of game, you see.

Village management is also going to be receiving multiple additions including the ability to build proper outposts for villages, updates to villager spawn rates that increase villager appearance the lower its population is, a new Firekeeper role for villagers, and Tier 2 upgrades for several crafting stations including the bloomery, farm, leatherworker, and cookhouse.



Sound the horns, Vikings!

Our next major update is dropping on Thursday 13 March and it's un-lake anything you've ever seen before 👀#playaska pic.twitter.com/vyFUvpTSuL — ASKA (@ASKAthegame) March 7, 2025

source: press release