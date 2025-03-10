Temtem Swarm launches new map, creatures, and mechanics as it celebrates 100K copies sold

Crema Games’ early access multiplayer bullet hell Temtem Swarm – known to most MMORPG fans as the game that replaced originally Kickstarted MMO Temtem – has dropped a big ol’ update on players’ heads that brings a new map, some new Tems, and a variety of new and adjusted mechanics.

The Omninesia Overrun update introduces the titular new island map of Omninesia and its two new minibosses and one massive stage boss, two more Tems to find in the form of Zephyruff and Kinu, optional run-modifying glitches, a random matchmaking feature to let players team up more easily, and new events that spawn on maps. One of these events, which tasks players with protecting a Tem egg in order for it to hatch and grant a new critter, hasn’t gone over quite so well, with some players complaining about its difficulty; Crema has replied to those reviews with a promise to take feedback to the team.



In terms of existing mechanical features, that includes new monster AI behaviors, an increased minimum match time from 15 to 20 minutes, and changes to three preexisting map events, along with some expected balance adjustments for creatures and abilities.

The update lands as Crema is celebrating 100K copies sold, which is being marked with thanks to players and a 20% of sale on Steam. Also of note is the fact that Steam player numbers for Swarm have finally risen over the original MMO’s concurrency after months of the opposite being true.