Tibia’s first test of its upcoming new Monk is termed a rousing success with a new test scheduled March 18

Tibia surprised its playerbase with the introduction of its first new class in 25 years in the form of the Monk, and with the class’ first playtest in the books, CipSoft is claiming that the class passed its initial preview with flying colors.

“The feedback so far has been really positive, with players highlighting its unique yet fun gameplay,” remarked project manager Niadus in a press release. “While tweaks still need to be made, the first tests have revealed a vocation that not only adds new opportunities for players but also stays true to the spirit of Tibia.”

The class is headed for a second round of player testing between Tuesday, March 18th, and Tuesday, March 25th; subscribers to the game will get their hands on the next iteration of the class on the 18th, while everyone else will have to wait until the 24th to try it out. Additionally the class is looking to full release sometime in the second quarter of this year. In the meantime, dev blogs about the class continue to pour forth from CipSoft, with the latest going over its overall visual style and aesthetics.