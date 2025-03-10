Warframe hypes up its 12th anniversary, TennoConcert ticket sales, and PAX East devstream

As we slide into the spring season here in our portion of the globe (and muddle through daylight saving time’s return in the US, ugh ow), Warframe is firing up the hype cylinders for several of its upcoming events both in-game and in real life.

This past weekend saw the start of the game’s 12th anniversary, bringing promised goodies like skins for weapons and frames, ship decorations, and back pieces across eight weeks of alert missions. Fans can also enter into a giveaway for an Alienware desktop PC and join in on a screenshot showcase featuring dojo designs.

Digital Extremes is also making sure to remind fans that tickets for its TennoConcert event are now on sale for those who can make it to London, Ontario, Canada on July 18th. Otherwise Warframe will be at PAX East this year, with a TennoVIP community meet-up on Friday, May 9th, and Devstream 188 premiering from the PAX main stage on Saturday, May 10th, which promises more details about future Warframe and Soulframe content.

