You can cosplay as Princess Leia in Stars Reach if it collects 5000 Kickstarter backers

While the major stretch goals of Stars Reach’s Kickstarter have come thus far at predictable funding milestones, Playable Worlds is granting perks for smaller achievements too, like “number of backers.” In fact, over the weekend, the team announced that if the sandbox MMORPG secures over 5000 backers, it’ll unlock the “cinnamon bun hairstyle” for everyone.

It hopefully goes without saying that in this specific context and moment in pop culture, the “cinnamon bun hairstyle” is an obvious homage to Star Wars’ Princess Leia. Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster famously originated MMORPG Star Wars Galaxies, the game for which Stars Reach is a clear spiritual successor, so there might be one or two Star Wars fans in the mix here. Maybe even three. And hey, it unlocks even for future players who don’t even know the Kickstarter exist. As we type this, the game has 3,619 backers, so it’s got a ways to go.

Thus far, backers have unlocked four stretch goals for content to arrive before launch rather than after: the Hansian species, crafting appearance customization, the Hyugon species, and guild alliances. The next big goal is the Fae species, coming at $600K – triple the original KS ask. The Kickstarter concludes March 26th.