Blizzard says BlizzCon will return again at last… in 2026

If you had your hopes up for a 2025 BlizzCon, well, don’t. But you can get excited for next year already.

“Today, Blizzard Entertainment announced that BlizzCon, the ultimate celebration of Blizzard’s communities, is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, 2026,” the company’s announcement reads.

Readers will remember that BlizzCon was canceled back in 2020 due to COVID, then Blizzard tried BlizzConline in 2021, canceled BlizzConline in 2022, brought back BlizzCon in 2023 to less-than-enthusiastic sales, then canceled it in 2024 in favor of a “what’s next” stream. That means no BlizzCon this year, either. But hey, at least there’s a plan for the future – and it’s more BlizzCon than we thought we’d get.

Update signups are open on the official site. The brief new trailer is down below.