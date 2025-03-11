DC Universe Online brings back Mister Mxyzptik’s Mischief to mark St. Patrick’s Day

It’s not St. Patrick’s Day until Mister Mxyzptik stirs up trouble for the players of DC Universe Online. Luckily this annual tradition in the superhero MMO is indeed back for another run this year, running from now until Monday, March 24th.

The event itself won’t rock the boat too much for those who have participated before, but there are still some new goodies to claim regardless, including three new feats, a 20 pack of kaznia crowns, five tactical mod capsules, and a sequin-studded chroma pack for those who complete the event.

Naturally there are some event vendor items on offer as well, including clover-styled chroma packs, some Celtic knot-style costume designs, and an inverted triquetra emblem for those who are looking to deck their super in Irish Celtic style. All of these and other items will be at a 25% discount for the event’s first week, so those who want to garb in green may want to act quickly.